Keeping a close watch on gold imports: Finance Minister

Sitharaman said that gold has always been a favoured investment for households, whether as an asset class or for jewellery, and to meet the domestic requirements, India is a net importer of gold.

"We are watching it, but I'm not sure it has reached such alarming proportions, given the tendency ... in India, for investing in and buying gold. And therefore, I think it has not gone in that sense beyond the certain limit, but of course, RBI will also be monitoring it," the minister said.