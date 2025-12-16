Begin typing your search...

    Kauvery launches info centre in Vellore

    With a legacy of over 25 years, Kauvery Hospital operates across six locations in India, with a network of 12 hospitals, supported by more than 8,000+ doctors and 2,250+ beds.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|16 Dec 2025 9:26 AM IST
    VELLORE: Kauvery Hospital, a leading multi-specialty healthcare group in India, has launched a Kauvery Information Centre in Vellore to support patients seeking specialised and advanced medical care.

    The new centre has been established to provide clear medical information, guidance on specialist consultations etc.

