Kauvery launches info centre in Vellore

VELLORE: Kauvery Hospital, a leading multi-specialty healthcare group in India, has launched a Kauvery Information Centre in Vellore to support patients seeking specialised and advanced medical care.

With a legacy of over 25 years, Kauvery Hospital operates across six locations in India, with a network of 12 hospitals, supported by more than 8,000+ doctors and 2,250+ beds.

The new centre has been established to provide clear medical information, guidance on specialist consultations etc.

