Karur Vysya Bank inaugurates 4 new branches in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) has inaugurated 4 new branches in TN recently. During the financial year 2024-25, the bank added 24 branches taking the total count to 862 branches.

The new branches were opened in Madurai, Tirupur, Krishnagiri and Chennai.

They shall cater to all basic banking transactions and also specific needs of customers, offering the entire range of banking products and financial services covering retail, institutional and consumer lending.