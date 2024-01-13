Kalyan Jewellers to add 3 new showrooms in Bihar in Jan

MUMBAI: Jewellery retailer Kalyan Jewellers on Saturday said the company is planning to strengthen its footprint in Bihar by opening three new showrooms this month.

The showrooms will be launched in Buxar, Hajipur and Purnia, in Bihar this month, Kalyan Jewellers said in a statement.

Currently, Kalyan Jewellers has its presence in key markets such as Patna, Arra, Kishanganj and Begusarai, to name a few and these three new showrooms will take up its store count in the state to 13.

''We see tremendous potential in this market and we are committed to providing patrons with the best-in-class service-backed shopping experience,'' Kalyan Jewellers Executive Director Ramesh Kalyanaraman said.

On the back of high demand in metro markets and a renewed interest among millennial consumers, the company intends to expand its current operations in all major metro cities.

Additionally, the company aims to focus on expanding its geographical presence in the North, East, and Western regions by targeting tier II and III markets, the company added.