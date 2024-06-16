Jindal Stainless acquires remaining stake in Chromeni Steels

NEW DELHI: Jindal Stainless on Saturday said Chromeni Steels Private Ltd. has become its wholly-owned subsidiary with immediate effect.

The board of directors of Jindal Stainless Ltd. has given approval for the acquisition of remaining 46% equity stake in Chromeni Steels Pvt. Consequently, CSPL has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company with effect from June 15, JSL said in a release.

JSL is India's largest stainless steel player.



