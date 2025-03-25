Jeep India brings a weekend of adrenaline-pumping off-road action to Chennai

CHENNAI: Jeep India brought an off-road adventure to Chennai with the anticipated Camp Jeep which was held on 23 & 24 March at The Farm, Semmancheri.

The event offered a one-of-a-kind, hands-on experience for Jeep enthusiasts and adventure seekers to push the limits and conquer challenging terrains behind the wheel of Jeep’s legendary lineup.

On hosting Camp Jeep event in this city, Kumar Priyesh, brand director, Jeep India said , "Chennai, a city known for its dynamic, adventure-driven community, makes it the perfect destination for Camp Jeep and we are proud to have hosted this electrifying weekend."

The camp allowed participants to experience Jeep vehicles—including Wrangler, Meridian, Grand Cherokee, and Compass—through a specially designed off-road course, guided by certified Jeep Jamboree instructors.

The thrilling experience included steep inclines, water wading, and rocky trails, providing a true test of Jeep’s unmatched capability.