Japan records bigger exports and imports in April, despite oil supply concerns

The trade balance shifted to a surplus of 301.9 billion yen (USD 1.9 billion) from a deficit in the same month the year before. Japan recorded a surplus of nearly 643 billion yen in March.

Higher exports of medical products, paper goods and electrical machinery also contributed to the stronger export performance in April.

Exports to China rose 15.5 per cent, and exports to the US rose 9.5 per cent. Imports from China climbed 15 per cent while those from the US jumped 23 per cent, the data show.