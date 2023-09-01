Isuzu Motors launches crew cab pickup variant

CHENNAI: Isuzu Motors India launched the all-new D-MAX S-CAB Z variant in India on Thursday. It is the ‘Smartest’ looking crew-cab pick-up in the commercial vehicle segment. With the addition of this top-end variant, Isuzu Motors India now offers a more comprehensive and versatile range for all business and professional requirements.

Powered by the 2.5 litre ISUZU 4JA1 engine, the ISUZU D-Max S-CAB Z model projects an aggressive stance with its styling elements. It will be available in five colours; cosmic black, galena grey, splash wwhite, nautilus blue and titanium silver.

The introductory launch pricing will be Rs 14,99, 910 (ex-showroom, Chennai), subject to terms and conditions, as per a release.