iOPEX Technologies acquires Areya Technologies

CHENNAI: iOPEX Technologies, the Chennai-based, global leader in Agentic AI and automation-driven solutions, makes a strategic, capability-led acquisition of Areya Technologies, a Salesforce Summit Partner providing advisory, implementation, managed services, and AI-integrated Salesforce services. This acquisition enhances the iOPEX suite of enterprise transformation offerings while creating avenues in new industry verticals. "Areya's deep expertise in Salesforce across multiple industries aligns perfectly with our goal of becoming the strategic partner to enterprises in AI-powered transformation and growth. This acquisition will further strengthen our market leadership owing to more comprehensive enterprise transformation offerings.", remarked Shiva Ramani, CEO of iOPEX Technologies. "Together, we will offer a broader range of services and solutions, enabling our clients to unlock the full potential of their customer relationships.", said Deepish Adwani, CEO-founder, Areya Technologies.