IOB launches specialised premier schemes for HNIs

CHENNAI: Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), headquartered in Chennai, has introduced a specialised Ultra HNI Savings Bank (SB) scheme designed exclusively for high-net-worth individuals (HNI).

This premium banking initiative offers three distinct variants viz IOB SB Prime, IOB SB priority, and IOB SB privilege each packed with unique benefits tailored to meet the financial needs of affluent customers.

Ajay Kumar Srivastava, MD-CEO, IOB, said “ultra HNI Savings Scheme is a testament to our commitment to providing world-class banking solutions to our esteemed high-net-worth customers.”