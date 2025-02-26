Begin typing your search...

    IOB launches specialised premier schemes for HNIs

    This premium banking initiative offers three distinct variants viz IOB SB Prime, IOB SB priority, and IOB SB privilege each packed with unique benefits tailored to meet the financial needs of affluent customers

    26 Feb 2025 11:06 AM IST
    IOB launches specialised premier schemes for HNIs
    Image of Indian Overseas Bank (Thanthi Tv)

    CHENNAI: Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), headquartered in Chennai, has introduced a specialised Ultra HNI Savings Bank (SB) scheme designed exclusively for high-net-worth individuals (HNI).

    This premium banking initiative offers three distinct variants viz IOB SB Prime, IOB SB priority, and IOB SB privilege each packed with unique benefits tailored to meet the financial needs of affluent customers.

    Ajay Kumar Srivastava, MD-CEO, IOB, said “ultra HNI Savings Scheme is a testament to our commitment to providing world-class banking solutions to our esteemed high-net-worth customers.”

    IOBsavings scheme
    DTNEXT Bureau

