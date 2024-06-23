Innovation award named after sachet revolution pioneer invites entries from Indian entrepreneurs

CHENNAI: In association with the Madras Management Association (MMA), CavinKare has now opened nominations for the 13th Edition of the ChinniKrishnan Innovation Awards 2024.

“The Awards were instituted in memory of my father, late R ChinniKrishnan, who is fondly known as the ‘father of the sachet revolution’. It was established to recognise and celebrate the outstanding entrepreneurs across the country, honouring the uniqueness, scalability, sustainability, and societal benefits of their innovations,” elaborated CK Ranganathan, CMD-CavinKare.

Companies with an annual turnover of not more than Rs 50 crore in 2022-23 can apply. CavinKare also provides support in areas such as marketing, finance, design, packaging, patent application, R&D, and human resources.

“In the early years after the award was instituted in 2011, our focus was on recognising small and medium businesses (SMBs). But, over time, there has been a significant surge in innovative start-ups,” he added. “We have over 200 entrepreneurs nominating themselves for the awards annually. This shows the increasing number of startups and entrepreneurs in India, and the growing credibility and recognition of the award property itself.”

Ranganathan was visibly impressed with the quality of entrepreneurs in Tamil Nadu. “The start-up ecosystem here is experiencing a significant influx of women entrepreneurs, driven by their growing financial independence. Entrepreneurs here have a keen sense of value creation, meticulously understanding their customers’ needs, and often prioritising affordability and accessibility over profits.”

He also pointed out the resourcefulness of these entrepreneurs in the State, a trait refined through generations of navigating competitive markets. “This resourcefulness not only translates into innovative solutions, but also emphasises operational efficiency. The ability to maximise resources distinguishes Tamil Nadu’s entrepreneurs, making their contributions vital in addressing contemporary challenges,” he stated.

Winners of the ChinniKrishnan Innovation Awards will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.

How to nominate

Nominees can apply at https://ckinnovationawardas.in or give a missed call to +91 97899 60398. Last date: July 8