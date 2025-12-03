Inland aquaculture production in India soars to 167%, reveals study

CHENNAI: Aquaculture is witnessing an extraordinary surge across Asia as marine capture fisheries plateau, according to preliminary findings of a comprehensive regional study by the Bay of Bengal Programme Inter-Governmental Organisation (BOBP-IGO).

The study revealed that India has registered one of the most dramatic expansions in inland aquaculture, with production soaring 167 per cent, from 1.5 million tonnes in 2014 to nearly 4 million tonnes in 2023.

Asia now accounts for more than 70 per cent of global fish production, powered increasingly by farmed varieties.

The findings were presented at the opening of a three-day high-level regional workshop in Chennai on Tuesday, convening delegates from 12 countries.

Organised jointly by the FAO and BOBP-IGO, the workshop focuses on strengthening sustainable aquatic food value chains to bolster food security and nutrition across Asia.

Presenting the report, BOBP Director P Krishnan said India has emerged as "a leading driver of Asia's transition from wild-caught to farmed fish". Aquaculture's contribution to India's fisheries employment has grown significantly, from 17 per cent in 1995 to about 40 per cent in 2020.

The study underscores mounting pressure on wild stocks, which has triggered notable declines in marine landings across several nations.

China's marine catch has dropped by 15–20 per cent since 2015, while Sri Lanka and Malaysia have reported similar multi-year downturns.

Despite its robust export industry, dominated by frozen shrimp, India consumes nearly 82 per cent of its total fish output domestically, underlining the sector's critical nutritional value.

However, the report raises red flags over rising fish loss and waste. Marine fish losses in India have climbed from 2.78 per cent to over 10 per cent, while dry fish losses stand at an alarming 37 per cent, largely due to weak cold-chain facilities, unhygienic drying yards and substandard handling.

Women remain central to India's post-harvest economy, representing up to 95 per cent of the workforce engaged in marketing, curing and peeling, though much of this labour remains informal and undervalued.

The study called for targeted investments in decentralised cold chains, modern drying systems, improved landing centres and insulated logistics.

Inaugurating the workshop, MPEDA chairman DV Swamy cautioned that while India's $7.5-billion seafood export sector maintains stringent quality standards, vulnerabilities in the domestic value chain continue to pose "serious food-safety risks".

FAO officials Omar Penarubia, Angela Lentisco and Meeta Punjabi Mehta stressed that resilient aquatic food systems are essential for nutrition, livelihoods and climate adaptation across the region.