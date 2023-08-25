Infosys ropes in Rafael Nadal as ambassador

BENGALURU: Infosys on Thursday announced a three-year partnership with global tennis star Rafael Nadal. As the digital innovation partner for the ATP Tour, Roland-Garros, Australian Open, and The International Tennis Hall of Fame, brand Infosys has helped reimagine the tennis ecosystem for a billion fans globally leveraging AI, cloud, data analytics and digital experiences.

Most recently, Infosys launched the Carbon Tracker, allowing ATP players to track and offset emissions from their travel on tour. It is a first of its kind sustainable tech in any sport.

Rafael Nadal, said, “I’m very happy to work closely with Infosys, as they work to not only evolve the experience of tennis to the times, but also empower people in our communities to be part of a brighter future.

I love the way Infosys has brought its digital expertise across industries to the global tennis ecosystem.” To mark this - Nadal’s first-ever collaboration with a digital services company - Infosys and Nadal’s coaching team are developing an AI-powered match analysis tool.

This personalised tool will be available in real time to Nadal’s coaching team to simultaneously track insights from his live matches, when he is back on tour, along with historical data from his earlier matches.

Salil Parekh, CEO-MD, Infosys, said, “We are inspired by his approach, and it reflects our own aspirations to continuously evolve and always remain relevant for our clients.”