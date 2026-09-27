India’s UPI payment system is forging ahead

UPI has anchored a digital revolution in India, helping bring large sections of the population into a formal economy and becoming a backbone of a digital economy in which electronic payments are increasingly integral to everyday commerce, according to an article in the South China Morning Post.

According to government data, annual transaction volume surged to 241.62 billion in the financial year that ended in March 2026 from 17.8 million in 2016-17, while transaction value zoomed from Rs 7,000 crore to Rs 3.14 lakh crore over the same period.

Now, a decade after the government launched the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), India is asking some merchants to pay for the hugely popular system in order to ensure that the system is sustainable over the long run, as it costs banks to keep the service running.

The article points out that a predictable revenue stream would give banks and payment companies greater incentive to invest in cybersecurity, fraud detection and dispute resolution – as well as develop the next phase of the system, which would probably involve offering credit lines and expanding cross-border transfers.