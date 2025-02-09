India's total trade to reach USD 1.8 trillion by 2033, growing at 6.4% CAGR: Report

NEW DELHI: India's total trade is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4 per cent through 2033, reaching USD 1.8 trillion annually, according to a BCG report.

A major factor fueling this surge is India's growing appeal as a production hub for companies looking to diversify supply chains beyond China.

The government's substantial incentives for manufacturing, a vast low-cost workforce, and rapidly improving infrastructure are further strengthening India's position. As a result, the country is becoming a preferred destination for foreign investment and trade collaborations.

India's trade growth will be geographically diverse. Trade with the United States is projected to more than double over the next decade, reaching USD 116 billion by 2033.

This increase reflects deepening political and economic ties between the two largest democracies, particularly in defence and technology sectors.

Additionally, trade with the European Union, ASEAN, and Africa is expected to expand by approximately 80 per cent. Notably, India's trade with Japan and Mercosur nations is projected to nearly double, while its trade with Australia and South Korea is set to more than triple.

A significant surge is also expected in trade with Russia, driven by increased imports of discounted Russian hydrocarbons.

Europe's trade with India, Turkey, and Africa is expected to accelerate, reinforcing India's role in the global supply chain. The information technology, pharmaceutical, and manufacturing sectors will be key contributors to India's trade expansion with the EU.

India is also becoming increasingly cautious of Chinese investments in sensitive sectors. These economic tensions are further intensified by the ongoing border disputes between the two nations, leading India to seek greater trade partnerships elsewhere.

While India's trade growth with the West remains strong, China's trade with Western economies is expected to slow down. In response, China is strengthening its economic ties with India, Russia, ASEAN, Africa, and Mercosur nations.

However, China's massive trade surpluses, driven by excess capacity in various industries, could face pushback not only from the US and EU but also from India and other trade partners.