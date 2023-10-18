India’s foodgrain production shoots up to record 329.7 million tonnes for 2022-23

NEW DELHI: India’s total foodgrain production is estimated at a record 3296.87 lakh tonnes for 2022-23 which is 140.71 lakh tonnes higher than the corresponding figure of 3156.16 Lakh tonnes achieved during 2021-22, according to the final estimates of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare released on Wednesday.



The foodgrain production during 2022-23 is also higher by 308.69 lakh tonnes than the average of the previous five years’ (2017-18 to 2021-22).

The total production of rice during 2022-23 is estimated at a record 1357.55 Lakh tonnes. It is higher by 62.84 Lakh tonnes than previous year’s rice production of 1294.71 Lakh tonnes.

Production of wheat during 2022-23 is estimated at record 1105.54 Lakh tonnes which is higher by 28.12 Lakh tonnes than previous year’s wheat production of 1077.42 Lakh tonnes.

Production of Nutri/Coarse Cereals estimated at 573.19 Lakh tonnes, which is higher by 62.18 Lakh tonnes than the production of 511.01 Lakh tonnes achieved during 2021-22.

Total Pulses production during 2022-23 is estimated at 260.58 Lakh tonnes which is higher by 14.02 Lakh tonnes than the last five years’ average pulses production of 246.56 Lakh tonnes.

Total Oilseeds production in the country during 2022-23 is estimated at record 413.55 Lakh tonnes which is higher by 33.92 Lakh tonnes than the oilseed production during 2021-22.

Total production of Sugarcane in the country during 2022-23 is estimated at 4905.33 Lakh tonnes. The production of sugarcane during 2022-23 is higher by 511.08 Lakh tonnes than the previous year sugarcane production of 4394.25 Lakh tonnes.

Production of Cotton is estimated at 336.60 Lakh bales (of 170 kg each) which is higher by 25.42 Lakh bales than the previous year’s cotton production.

Production of Jute & Mesta is estimated at 93.92 Lakh bales (of 180 kg each).