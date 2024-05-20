IndianOil exports premium octane fuel to Sri Lanka

CHENNAI: IndianOil exported its first-ever parcel of the superior 100 octane premium fuel, XP100 from Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), Nava Sheva, Navi Mumbai on Saturday. V Satish Kumar, director (Marketing), IndianOil, stated “This marks a momentous occasion as another one of our products moves out to conquer new markets in Sri Lanka.

This is the third time we are taking a product offshore, showcasing our potential to send quality products from India to the world.” Sujoy Choudhary, director (planning & business development) and chairman Lanka IOC shared “We have drawn up comprehensive promotional schemes to ensure this product gets wider visibility and acceptability.” India’s first 100 octane petrol XP100 is domestically developed, leveraging IndianOil’s indigenous Octamax Technology. The event was attended by Girish Thomas, GM (Traffic), JNPA, Lanka IOC team, IndianOil employees and port authorities.