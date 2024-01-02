Begin typing your search...

ByReutersReuters|2 Jan 2024 5:46 AM GMT
Indian shares off to a muted start as financials, IT slip
Representative Image (Reuters)

BENGALURU: India’s benchmark indexes opened marginally lower on Tuesday, dragged by financials and information technology stocks as selling pressure emerged near record high levels.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 fell 0.10% to 21,720 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex shed 0.17% to 72,158.10, as of 9:18 a.m. IST.

