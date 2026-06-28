Indian mangoes prove a hit in Washington

The festival, organised by the Embassy of India in Washington in collaboration with the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), the Department of Commerce and the Dupont Circle Business Improvement District, featured several popular Indian mango varieties, including Alphonso, Kesar, Dasheri, Langra, Banganapalli, Chausa, Malda and Rajapuri.

Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra said the festival has grown rapidly over the years and has become an annual attraction.

The Ambassador said visitors had gathered not only for mangoes but also to experience Indian cuisine.

"If you go around Dupont Circle... you will find multiple... queues of people essentially wanting to taste the Indian mango. Indian rice is served alongside biryani here. Indian tea, Indian coffee... People are joyful. People are enjoying, we feel happy about it," Kwatra said.

"We need to have more quantities of mango coming in, but invariably they come, and they are sold even before they find the shelf space on the shelves," he said.