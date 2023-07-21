Indian Bank, TAFE in tractor financing pact

CHENNAI: In a move to enhance its customer experience, Indian Bank partnered with TAFE and TMTL, leading OEMs of Tractors in India, for financing tractors, in the presence of Imran Amin Siddiqui, ED, Indian Bank.

The tie up would allow Farmers and Other Individuals to avail tractor loan at affordable interest rates, with the benefit of hassle- free loan processing.

V Chandrasekaran, General Manager, Rural Banking /SLBC/RRB, Indian Bank said, “The association with TAFE and TMTL will allow us to provide quick and hassle free financing to a large number of our customers across the country.

Indian Bank has a strong presence across the country. We are expecting for a sanction of Rs 500 cr in this FY 2023-24”.