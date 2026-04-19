India, US set for crucial trade talks in Washington from Apr 20

The talks, scheduled from April 20 to 22, will be led by India’s chief negotiator Darpan Jain, an additional secretary in the Department of Commerce, along with representatives from the customs department and the external affairs ministry.

The upcoming discussions come against the backdrop of significant shifts in the US tariff regime.

Following a ruling by the US Supreme Court against sweeping tariffs imposed earlier by President Donald Trump under emergency powers, the US administration introduced a temporary 10 per cent tariff on imports from all countries for 150 days beginning February 24.

This move has altered the trade landscape and is expected to prompt both sides to revisit the framework of the agreement, which was initially released on February 7.

Officials indicated that the revised tariff environment could necessitate a recalibration of the proposed deal.

Earlier, the US had agreed to reduce tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent from a high of 50 per cent, including the removal of certain punitive duties linked to India’s purchase of Russian oil.