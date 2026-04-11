India remains open, attractive destination for global capital: SEBI chief

The SEBI chief was speaking at an interactive session -- jointly organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Consulate General of India (CGI) -- with global investors and venture capital leaders in San Francisco in the US.

The event brought together industry leaders and members of the Silicon Valley venture capital ecosystem to deliberate on investment opportunities and the evolving India-US economic partnership.

Addressing investors, Pandey reaffirmed SEBI’s commitment to a transparent, consultative and technology-driven regulatory framework, while underscoring India’s resilience amid global volatility.

"India remains open and welcoming to global capital. SEBI’s approach is risk-based and facilitative, with a strong focus on simplifying access for foreign investors, strengthening market integrity, and ensuring long-term stability of our capital markets," he said.