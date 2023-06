India is 67th on energy transition index, Sweden on top: WEF

NEW DELHI: The World Economic Forum on Wednesday ranked India at the 67th place globally on its Energy Transition Index and said it is the only major economy with energy transition momentum accelerating across all dimensions.



Sweden topped the list and was followed by Denmark, Norway, Finland and Switzerland in the top five on the list of 120 countries. Releasing the report published in collaboration with Accenture, the WEF said the global energy transition has plateaued amid the global energy crisis and geopolitical volatilities, but India is among the countries that have made significant improvements.



“India is the only major economy with energy transition momentum accelerating across the Energy Transition Index’s equitable, secure and sustainable dimensions,” the WEF said. “For example, despite continued economic growth, India has successfully reduced the energy intensity of its economy and the carbon intensity of its energy mix, while achieving universal energy access and effectively managing affordability of electricity,” the WEF added. Achieving universal access to electricity, replacing solid fuels with clean cooking options and increasing renewable energy deployment have been primary contributors to the improvement of India’s performance. India also emerged relatively less affected from the recent energy crisis, largely due to the low share of natural gas in power generation and increased use of existing generation capacities.