IHCL opens doors of third Taj property in the metropolis

KOLKATA: Leading hospitality chain Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) of the Tata group, on Saturday announced opening of the doors of a Taj property located at New Town which will be its third luxury hotel in the metropolis after Taj Bengal and Taj City Centre.

Christened Taj Taal Kutir, the property has been developed by the Ambuja Neotia group at a cost Rs 160 crore, and is the second such hotel in New Town. Taj City Centre in New Town has also been developed by the Ambuja Neotia group. Taj Taal Kutir will have 75 rooms along with an adjacent convention centre.

Puneet Chhatwal, MD&CEO of IHCL, said with the opening of the new Taj property, IHCL is addressing the growing demands of emerging micro-markets in the metropolis.

"West Bengal has been the launchpad for the eastern region of the country with seven properties being operational in the state under different brands like Taj, Vivanta and Ginger and SeleQtions. There are several properties under development in the state, he said, adding that the West Bengal government's decision to grant industry status to the hospitality sector will fuel growth in this segment creating numerous job opportunities.

IHCL is also working closely with the West Bengal government to develop homestays in the state, he added.

According to him, IHCL will have a total of 325 properties under its fold by 2025-26, from the present number of 280. "IHCL will have a ratio of 50-50 of owned and managed properties by then", he said.

Chairman of Ambuja Neotia group Harshvardhan Neotia said the partnership with IHCL is growing stronger with the opening of the new Taj property. The group had already collaborated with IHCL for setting up Ganga Kutir, Chia Kutir and Raaj Kutir in West Bengal.