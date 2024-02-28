Hyundai Motor India commits to reach RE100 benchmark by 2025, targeting 100 pc use of renewable energy

GURUGRAM: Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has reaffirmed its commitment towards sustainability by aiming to achieve the RE100 benchmark by 2025.

The company currently fulfils 64 per cent of its energy requirements using renewable sources, and aims to reach the 100 per cent mark ahead of most automakers in the country. RE100 is the global corporate renewable energy initiative by the Climate Group, bringing together hundreds of large and ambitious businesses committed to 100 per cent renewable electricity.

Emphasising Hyundai’s steadfast focus on sustainability and energy conservation, Gopala Krishnan C.S., Chief Manufacturing Officer at HMIL, said, “Our operations are driven by a strong sense of responsibility towards the environment and our communities.

"We view this proactive role as an opportunity to contribute to long-term sustainable development goals. Our sustainability initiatives are focused towards carbon neutrality and energy transition, circularity, clean tech products and services, operational eco-efficiency, and natural capital conservation. Our ‘Integrated Solutions to Climate Change’ initiative aims for carbon neutrality by 2045, with a sustainable operating system for future generations.”

HMIL’s robust Energy Management System involves conserving energy and resources throughout its operations, incorporating low-carbon practices and reducing emission across the value chain.

It has further adopted large-scale innovative practices in energy management like 100 per cent transition from conventional to LED lighting in the plant as early as 2017, and at all its offices and dealerships, thermo-ceramic coating on furnaces and ovens to reduce fuel consumption, steam elimination though waste heat recovery in paint shops, relocation of boilers to reduce transmission loss, installation of turbo chillers in paint shops, to name a few.

HMIL proactively monitors both direct emissions (Scope 1) and indirect emissions (Scope 2), constantly exploring every possibility to reduce carbon emissions in its manufacturing process, including the use of renewable energy sources and conversion from propane to Liquified Natural Gas (LNG). It has also installed a 10 MW rooftop solar plant at its manufacturing facility at Chennai. Since October 2022, it has been strategically purchasing green power from Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) to increase its renewable energy portfolio to 64 per cent.

For efficient water management, HMIL has implemented a zero liquid discharge system to combat water scarcity. Hyundai has attained 80 per cent water neutrality through recycled RO water and has achieved 30 per cent reduction in water usage over the last five years.

HMIL has bagged the ‘Noteworthy Water Efficient Unit’ award at the CII’s 8th Water Innovations Summit - 2022, held at New Delhi, and the ‘National Energy Leader’ award for two consecutive years in 2021 and 2020 at the CII’s ‘National Awards for Excellence in Energy Management', held at Hyderabad.

HMIL is dedicated to minimising and responsibly managing harmful substances in its products and operations, adhering to domestic laws and global standards. Various initiatives such as implementation of screw press filters have resulted in 19.4 per cent reduction in hazardous waste and a 14.3 per cent reduction in non-hazardous waste over the past five years.

HMIL recently announced a 10-year investment plan, concentrating on the expansion of its EV range and the enhancement of its existing car and SUV platforms.

With a strong commitment towards ESG, HMIL is dedicated to build a sustainable future as a responsibility for the next generation and a fundamental right for everyone, leading positive action for a better tomorrow.