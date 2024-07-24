Hyundai Mobis, World Vision India lay foundation for 7 eco-parks

KANCHIPURAM: Mobis India foundation in collaboration with World Vision India, successfully inaugurated an environmental project aimed at fostering sustainability and ecological conservation across India. The inauguration event took place on Wednesday at SIPCOT, Irungattukottai, here.



This project includes developing green spaces in 2 acres of land across seven locations: Thiruvallur and Kanchipuram (TN), Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Rewari and Gurugram (Haryana), Raigad (Maharashtra), and Hoogly (West Bengal). The project will utilise the Miyawaki method to plant about 1,00,000 native saplings and shrubs, creating highly dense forests.





Additionally, the remaining land will be transformed into eco-parks featuring walkways, ponds, benches, ornamental chains, lawn areas, play equipment, and solar lights. The initiative also focuses on community engagement by involving approximately 30,000 children from 70 schools through awareness sessions, environmental activity books, tree planting in school areas, and informative IEC boards.





The project was officially launched in the presence of dignitaries, including Park Ki Chul (Managing Director, Mobis India), Ju Seong Kyu (GM, Mobis India) Thangaprakasham (Member of Environment, Forest and Climate Change - GoI), V Kalaiarasan (Director, R&D), Nalani (Project Officer, SIPCOT), and. Vivian Rajkumar (Director P&C), Godwin Devanesan (Associate Director, RM), Justish Anandan (Sr Manager, Ops) and Matthew Issac (Manager) from World Vision India.



Thangaprakasham said, “This project is crucial for our biodiversity and to reduce social erosion. We are here to help you and make this initiative a successful one.” Renowned environment specialist V Kalaiarasan gave a special address at this launch event by highlighting how urbanisation has taken a toll on environment and how afforestation can safeguard it.