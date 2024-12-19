Hyundai, Kia's Europe sales down 10.5 pc in November

SEOUL: Combined vehicle sales of leading South Korean automakers Hyundai Motor and Kia in Europe fell 10.5 per cent in November from a year ago, industry data showed on Thursday.

According to the data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA), Hyundai and Kia sold a combined 79,744 units in Europe last month.

ACEA data showed Hyundai Motor's sales dropped 12.5 percent on-year to 39,592 units, while those of Kia dropped 8.4 percent to 40,152 units.

The South Korean automakers sold 984,541 units combined in Europe during the January-November period, down 4.4 percent from the same period last year, reports Yonhap news agency.

The combined market share of Hyundai and Kia in Europe for the 11-month period was tallied at 8.3 percent, down 0.4 percentage point from last year.

Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor showcased Ioniq 9 recently, the company's first large electric SUV at the Los Angeles Auto Show, along with over 40 other models.

The Ioniq 9 is set to launch in early 2025, starting in South Korea, followed by rollouts in the United States, Europe and other regions. For the U.S. market, the vehicle will be manufactured at the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, the automaker's dedicated EV plant in Georgia.

It boasts a spacious and lounge-like interior, which can accommodate up to seven occupants, and a "sleek aerosthetic" exterior design that reflects the company's commitment to blending aerodynamic innovation and sophisticated, futuristic styling, according to the company.

Hyundai also unveiled the Initium, a hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) concept car, for the first time in North America.

The concept model provides a glimpse into the design and product direction of Hyundai's passenger FCEV, set to debut in the first half of 2025.