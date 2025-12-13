Horlicks launches new blend in TN, Kerala

CHENNAI: Fast moving consumer goods major Hindustan Unilever Ltd has launched its popular drink Horlicks with a blend of Superfoods and NutriMax technology that enhances nutritional benefits while retaining the classic taste preferred by generations.

The all-new Horlicks launched in TN and Kerala markets, is enhanced by NutriMax technology to improve nutrient absorption and enables children to grow taller, stronger with better cognitive abilities and improved immunity.

Company head R and D, Foods and Beverages, South Asia, Sujatha Jayaraman said, “We have reimagined a loved product to deliver modern nutrition while retaining the familiarity consumers cherish. With the NutriMax technology, we were able to incorporate Superfoods blend of malted barley, almonds, oats and millets to create a formulation rooted in scientific advancement and high nutritional value.”