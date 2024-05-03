Holoware Computers forays into laptop biz

CHENNAI: The city-based Holoware, an emerging computer manufacturing company, has expanded into the laptop segment.

Started in 2020, it manufactures and supplies products like desktop computers, tablets, mini pc’s and workstations. As part of its expansion efforts, the company has now announced that they are entering into the laptop segment.

Raghavendra Ganesh, founder-CEO, Holoware, introduced four new types of laptops and a tablet to the audience at an announcement event held in Chennai on Thursday.

The new series of laptops and tablet have been manufactured under the guidelines of Holoware’s own research and development department.

Holoware started with the vision of innovating Holographic Computer ie computer without monitor, using air as monitor with projection to touch, feel and control objects like usually done in regular touch computers.

It is now planning to open 20 exclusive experience centres across India by the end of this financial year.

The company claims to be recording growth of 200 per cent YoY since its inception.

About the development of Holoware, Ganesh, founder-CEO, said “As part of our business expansion strategy, we are excited to step into India’s laptop market today. Holoware operates under the Atmanirbar Bharat with the mission of ‘Made for the World’.”