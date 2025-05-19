Guidehouse expands Chennai footprint with new facility

CHENNAI: Guidehouse, a global advisory, technology, and managed services firm serving the commercial and public sectors, has opened a new 250,000 sqft facility in the city.

“This is Guidehouse's largest global office, built to our peoples' and projects' needs,” said Scott McIntyre, CEO, Guidehouse. “We are excited about the opportunities and expertise our expanded footprint in Chennai will bring, further strengthening our global operations and supporting our long-term growth strategy.”

Designed to accommodate up to 5,000 employees across two shifts, the facility will support Guidehouse’s global operations in healthcare, financial services, technology, and corporate support functions. The inauguration marks a significant milestone in the firm’s expansion journey in Chennai, one of Guidehouse’s key global delivery centers.

Strategically located and spread across nine acres, the LEED Platinum-certified facility offers premium workspace and lifestyle amenities.

“This expansion represents a major step forward in Guidehouse’s continued growth in Chennai, a vital hub in our global managed services delivery network,” said Mahendra Rawat, Partner and Country Head of Guidehouse India. “This facility, which will serve as a center for innovation and collaboration, reinforces our commitment to building a future-ready, people-first organisation.”

Guidehouse is also partnering with local NGOs to support school infrastructure and environmental projects, as part of its commitment to sustainable, inclusive development in India.

Founded in 2018, Guidehouse has achieved five-fold growth to over $3 billion and expansion into additional markets with more than 18,000 employees in over 50 locations around the world.