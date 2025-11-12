GTB Urban Developers launches India’s 'first man-made' beach at ECR

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|12 Nov 2025 8:38 AM IST
    CHENNAI: GT Bharathi Urban Developers Pvt. Ltd. (GTB), on Tuesday announced the launch of Republic of Nature (RON), India’s first man-made beach micronation, a residential and lifestyle destination along the East Coast Road (ECR).

    This project brings together luxury living, nature-inspired design, and sustainable development, redefining upscale living across India.

    GTB has signed a partnership with The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) to develop a 120-key IHCL SeleQtions hotel.

    Bharat Doshi, chairman, GTB Urban Developers, said, “Our low-density development has only 15 units per acre including various offerings of apartments, villaments, row-houses and villas.”

    Arun Bharathi, MD, GTB Urban Developers, said, “We are introducing fully managed residences where the owners can opt-in not just for managing their residences’ rental, resale and but also the hospitality features such as food and beverage, housekeeping and maintenance of the residences.”

    DTNEXT Bureau

