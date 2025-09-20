GST reduction on 375 products, a Diwali gift for people, says Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

MADURAI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman credited women, who are the majority of its workforce in this traditional match making industry, which is predominantly located in Kovilpatti and its suburbs, saying they transformed the drought stricken soil of Kovilpatti into an industrial town.

While delivering address at the centenary celebration of the Safety Match manufacturing industry in Kovilpatti, Thoothukudi district, the Union Minister said with hard work, discipline and dedication, the skilled women have been instrumental in the growth of this match industry. Women are the wheels of the match industry helping it to move forward.

Sitharaman said she knew right from childhood that this part of the drought stressed region was considered suitable for match and cracker manufacturing industries. Citing these, Sitharaman said, thanks to the grace of Goddess Shengavalli that she could quickly attend to grievances of people here (Kovilpatti).

Despite no parliamentary representation from this southern region of Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led-NDA government is delivering the goods. PM Modi has respect and regard for the people of this region also. Wherever Modi goes, he extolled the virtues of Tamil language and its culture and stood for the people.

At this juncture, ‘I would like to say that this centenary celebration is dedicated to PM Modi’ and added that without Modi’s support, nothing could have been achieved. Modi, who’s taking various measures to keep the nation further forward and achieve the goal by 2047, is a wheel of fortune for a progressive growth in India.

Meanwhile, the Union Minister has called for the stakeholders, who attended, to develop a long term plan and comprehensive vision to contribute to the economy and for a more hopeful future of the match industry.

Moreover, she appealed to those who were present, to elect those who are sensitive to the needs and sufferings of people in 2026 and 2029 polls. She also called the BJP state president Nainar Nagendran, who shared the stage, to identify potential prospects and create a vision document for the development of entire southern region.

On GST second generation reforms, effective September 22, she said it’s a revolution by the NDA government and above all a Diwali gift for the people, because the price of 375 goods will be reduced from tax slabs of 28 percent to 18 percent and from 12 percent to five.

Raama Sreenivasan, senior BJP leader, Vijay Anand, president, All India Match Manufacturers Association, M. Paramasivan, president, National Small Match Manufacturers Association and stakeholders of the cracker manufacturing industry from neighboring Sivakasi also attended, sources said.