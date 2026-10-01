GST mop-up grows 15 pc to over Rs 2.03 lakh cr in Sep on buoyancy in imports, domestic sales

Gross GST collections from domestic activities rose 10.1 per cent to about Rs 1.38 lakh crore, while revenues from imports were up 26 per cent to Rs 65,525 crore, the data showed.

Goods and Services Tax (GST) refunds, however, slowed to Rs 27,001 crore in September, a decline of 3 per cent year on year.

After adjusting for refunds, net GST collections rose 18.1 per cent to over Rs 1.76 lakh crore in September.

This is the third month in the current fiscal year when GST collections have crossed Rs 2 lakh crore. Earlier in April and July, the GST revenues had touched record highs of about Rs 2.43 lakh crore and over Rs 2.11 lakh crore, respectively.

During the first half of the fiscal (April-September), gross GST collections grew 11.6 per cent to over Rs 12.46 lakh crore. Net collections rose 10.4 per cent to over Rs 10.66 lakh crore.

EY India Tax Partner Saurabh Agarwal, said the Rs 2 lakh crore mark in gross GST collections, with growth of close to 15 per cent, shows that domestic demand continues to do well in spite of global pressure. The growth in the tax mop-up is broad based with Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat and Karnataka each up 16 per cent to 18 per cent. Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland have done considerable growth, which showcases holistic development across the country, Agarwal added.

Grant Thornton Bharat Partner and Tax Controversy Management Leader, Manoj Mishra said the sharp 25.9 per cent growth in import-linked GST in September, compared with around 10 per cent growth in domestic GST, reflects a combination of currency, commodity prices and import dynamics. Rupee depreciation has increased the landed rupee value of dollar-denominated imports, while elevated crude and commodity prices have pushed up the overall import bill and, consequently, the GST base, Mishra said.