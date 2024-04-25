Grundfos iTruck drive covers 12.5k km for net-zero future

CHENNAI: Grundfos continues its drive towards sustainability with the iTruck drive campaign, which has now reached Chennai.

The campaign, launched on September 25, 2023, from Gurgaon, has covered over 12,500 km and visited over 90 cities across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Karnataka.

initiative aligns with Grundfos’ commitment to achieving net-zero status by 2050. It showcases a suite of sustainable pump technologies and intelligent solutions designed to meet industrial requirements. Through this campaign, Grundfos demonstrates its dedication to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 90 per cent, in line with the science-based target initiative.

“We are dedicated to advancing innovation that promotes sustainability, and our iTruck Drive campaign exemplifies this dedication as it reaches Chennai,” said Shankar Rajaram, director – industry, INDO Region, Grundfos.