Gross GST mop-up grows 15.4 pc to over Rs 2.11 lakh cr in July on higher imports, sales

Gross GST collections were Rs 1.83 lakh crore in July 2025 and Rs 1.95 lakh crore last month.

Tax collection from domestic transactions grew 10.1 per cent to over Rs 1.44 lakh crore, while gross revenues from imports were up 29 per cent to Rs 66,511 crore.

Deloitte India Partner M S Mani said the GST collection reflects continued economic resilience despite challenges in the external environment.

"Steady growth in GST collections each month on domestic consumption indicates that overall domestic consumption is becoming largely insulated from seasonal variations and external headwinds," Mani said, adding that GST collections in July increased in major manufacturing states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Telangana.