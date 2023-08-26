GreenCell’s NueGo first CV to be registered in TN

CHENNAI: GreenCell Mobility’s NueGo is being touted as the first battery operated transport vehicle to be registered in Tamil Nadu, following the state’s order stating that all passenger vehicles which are battery-operated shall be issued permits by the transport department.

Devndra Chawla, MD-CEO of GreenCell Mobility said, “With the support of the government’s forward-thinking policies, we are proud to be the first battery operated transport vehicle to be registered, paving the way for a greener, sustainable future in transportation.”

A senior industry representative said, “This is an important breakthrough, an encouraging move for other commercial vehicles (CVs) to enter the space. It is one of the many milestones that we’re yet to unlock on the road towards sustainability.”

NueGo is currently operating between Chennai-Tirupati and Chennai-Puducherry and soon plans to expand its presence in TN. As the first pan-India inter-city electric tourist bus service, NueGo has become a leading sustainable mobility player in the market by leveraging technology and providing its tourists with a safer and greener travel option.

The brand has been playing an active role in climate action through its noiseless, zero emission coaches which do not emit any tailpipe pollution, as per a release.