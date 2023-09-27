Green ammonia imported via VOC Port for first time

MADURAI: VO Chidambaranar Port Authority, Thoothukudi successfully handled 3x20 ISO Green Ammonia containers, weighing 37.4 tonnes of Green Ammonia, from Damietta Port, Egypt, for Tuticorin Alkali Chemical and Fertilisers Ltd (TFL).

For the first time, Green ammonia imports were made through the VOC Port on Saturday.

Conventionally, Grey Ammonia is used for soda ash production. As a ‘Go Green’ initiative, TFL has imported green ammonia to produce green soda ash, on a trial basis. Further, TFL is planning to import 2000 MT this year subject to the availability of green ammonia, a statement said on Tuesday.

On September 24, the seaport created a new record by handling 2,01,204 MT in a single day surpassing the earlier single day record of 2,00,642 MT on August 26, 2023. The major cargos that contributed to the achievement are container (1,03,528), thermal coal (35,018), industrial coal (27,233), limestone (12,868), sulphuric acid (10,930) and others (11,627).

Bimal Kumar Jha, chairman (in-charge), VOC Port

ity, said the Port has been a trendsetter amongst major ports of India in undertaking Green Port initiatives. “Our Port business partners and stakeholders have also undertaken initiatives to use green products to reduce carbon footprint,” he added.