Govt launches invoice incentive scheme to improve tax compliance

ByIANSIANS|1 Sep 2023 7:56 AM GMT
NEW DELHI: Government on Friday launched the "Mera Bill Mera Adhikaar" invoice incentive scheme, under which consumers will be encouraged to demand a GST invoice to improve tax compliance.

"After being introduced on 1st July 2017, Goods and Services Tax #GST has become a gamechanger in India’s indirect tax system. As part of the overall scheme of things in #GST, #Mera_Bill_Mera_Adhikaar Invoice Incentive Scheme has been launched from TODAY to encourage the customers to demand an invoice and to improve #B2C #TaxCompliance," the Finance Ministry said in X, formerly Twitter.

The scheme is currently active as a pilot project in Assam, Gujarat, Haryana, Puducherry, Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is also visiting a market place in Gurugram today, to encourage GST bill generation on payment.

