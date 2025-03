Gold price rises by Rs 560 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 8,010 in Chennai on March 4

CHENNAI: The price of gold, on Tuesday, increased by Rs 560 per sovereign in the city. The yellow metal, which was sold at Rs 63,520 per sovereign on Monday, today costs Rs 64,080 per sovereign.

With an increase of Rs 70, gold per gram costs Rs 8,010 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the price of silver has increased by Re 1 and is sold at Rs 107 per gram.

Gold price over the last five days:

03.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,520

01.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,520

28.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,680

27.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,080

26.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,400

Silver price over the last five days:

03.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

01.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 105

28.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 105

27.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 106

26.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 106