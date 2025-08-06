Gold price in Chennai records rise on August 6, 2025

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has increased by Rs 80 per sovereign on Wednesday (Aug 6, 2025), with a gram costing Rs 9,380.

A sovereign of the yellow metal now costs Rs 75,040.

On Tuesday (Aug 5), a sovereign of gold was sold at Rs 74,960, with an increase of Rs 600 per sovereign.

On February 5, the gold rate was Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000, only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

On March 14, after more fluctuations, the price jumped to Rs 66,400, a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

On April 22, the gold price soared to an all-time high of Rs 74,320/sovereign, marking a steep rise of Rs 2,200 per sovereign compared to the previous day's rate.

Meanwhile, gold prices have been experiencing fluctuations over the past week, and as of today, August 6, the rate stands at Rs 75,040 per sovereign.

On the other hand, the price of silver also has risen by Re 1 and is sold for Rs 126/gram.

Gold price over the last five days:

05.08.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 74,960

04.08.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 74,360

02.08.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 74,320

01.08.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 73,200

31.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 73,360

30.07.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 73,680

Silver price over the last five days:

05.08.2025: 1 gram- Rs 125

04.08.2025: 1 gram- Rs 123

02.08.2025: 1 gram- Rs 123

01.08.2025: 1 gram- Rs 123

31.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 125

30.07.2025: 1 gram- Rs 127