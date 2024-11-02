Gold price falls by Rs 120 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 7,370 in Chennai on November 2

CHENNAI: In Chennai, the price of gold has dropped by Rs 120 per sovereign on Saturday.

The yellow metal is being sold at Rs 58,960 per sovereign in the city.

Accordingly, the price of gold decreased by Rs 15 per gram and is being sold at Rs 7,370 per gram.

The price of silver remains stable at Re 1 per gram and is being sold at Rs 106 per gram.

The price of one sovereign of gold had gone above Rs 57,000 on October 17, and then went even higher to Rs 58,000 just three days later on October 19.