Gold falls Rs 50; silver jumps Rs 300

NEW DELHI: Gold prices fell Rs 50 to Rs 63,200 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 63,250 per 10 grams.

However, silver jumped Rs 300 to Rs 76,000 per kilogram while it had settled at Rs 75,700 per kilogram in the previous close.

''Spot gold prices (24 carats) in the Delhi markets are trading at Rs 63,200 per 10 grams, down by Rs 50, taking cues from the international market,'' Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the international markets, spot gold at Comex was trading at USD 2,026 per ounce, down USD 2 from the previous close.

However, silver was trading higher at USD 22.70 per ounce.

Gold was trading lower on Wednesday as traders remained cautious ahead of US macro data, including fourth-quarter GDP data due on Thursday, that could offer further insights into the trajectory of Federal Reserve's monetary policy approach, Gandhi added.