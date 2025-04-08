Godrej Pet Care debuts in Tamil Nadu with Ninja

CHENNAI: Godrej Pet Care (GPC) has entered Tamil Nadu with Godrej Ninja—a pet care brand offering scientifically formulated pet food for dogs, designed to enhance gut health and immunity.

Ninja marks GPC’s first step in the growing pet food market. With a Rs 500 crore investment in pet care over the next five years, GPC is committed to promoting #PawsitiveNutrition, helping pet parents provide complete and balanced nutrition to their dogs.

Pet care is an emerging sunrise category for Godrej Consumer Products. The market is estimated at Rs 6,000 crore, of which Rs 5000 crore is estimated to be pet food. The pet care category has the potential of strong double-digit growth over the next few decades. Despite rising pet ownership in India, penetration of packaged pet food remains low. Currently, ~10 per cent of Indians own a pet, and among them, just ~10 per cent feed packaged food, that too only 40 per cent of the time. Calorie conversion in India is just 4 per cent. China, which was remarkably like India 15 years ago, has close to 20 per cent pet ownership with a calorie conversion of 25 per cent.

Robert Menzies, CEO, GPC, said, “The business brings together the animal nutrition expertise of Godrej Agrovet with the marketing muscle of Godrej Consumer Products, all under the trusted brand of Godrej. Tamil Nadu is a key market for pet food, with approximately 2–3 million pet parent households. It’s an important state for Godrej’s Consumer business and we are thrilled to be launching here as a first step towards nationwide expansion.”