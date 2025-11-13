Godrej delivers first human-rate L110 stage Vikas engine to ISRO

NEW DELHI: Godrej's aerospace business on Thursday announced that it has delivered the first human-rated L110 stage Vikas engine to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the Gaganyaan project.

The first uncrewed test flight under the Gaganyaan project is planned for early next year and ISRO plans to send first Indian astronauts on a home-built rocket to orbit the Earth in 2027.

"This achievement reaffirms our long-standing partnership with ISRO and Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), and showcases our capability to deliver mission-critical technology that strengthens India's leadership in space exploration," Maneck Behramkamdin, Executive Vice President and Business Head, Godrej Enterprises Group's Aerospace business, said in a statement.

Godrej has been contributing to India's space programme for more than four decades by supplying high-precision engines and components for landmark missions, including Chandrayaan and NISAR.

The Gaganyaan mission will use the human-rated LVM-3 to take the crew module carrying Indian astronauts to orbit around the Earth and bring them back safely.

"This is not just a milestone for Godrej Enterprises Group, but also a matter of immense national pride. Contributing to India's first human spaceflight programme is both an honour and a responsibility that we carry with the highest commitment."

