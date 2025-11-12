Giottus launches India’s first vernacular crypto futures learning platform

BENGALURU: Giottus, India’s third-largest crypto exchange with 1.3 million customers, has launched Giottus Academy, touted as the country’s first and only vernacular crypto futures education platform.

The initiative aims to democratise access to crypto education by offering structured learning modules and live sessions in English and five Indian languages, namely, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Designed by top traders and analysts, Giottus Academy blends real-time trading experience with action-based learning to help participants understand every step. The sessions will cover everything from registration and KYC to advanced trading and risk management.

Learners can watch experts analyse charts, explain leverage, and guide entries and exits, while exploring AI-backed trading signals and strategy insights. Through this initiative, Giottus empowers traders and investors to navigate the crypto futures space prudently, safely, and confidently.

Giottus Academy represents the company’s mission to build the world’s largest vernacular crypto-educated community and empower India’s next ten million traders through knowledge, expertise, and inclusion.