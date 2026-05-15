Gautam Adani nears resolution of US cases as SEC settles, DoJ poised to drop charges

The US Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday settled civil allegations against Adani and his nephew, Sagar Adani, tied to disclosures made to investors in connection with solar energy projects in India. Court records show Gautam Adani agreed to pay USD 6 million and Sagar Adani USD 12 million, without admitting or denying wrongdoing.

After this, the US Department of Justice (DoJ) is preparing to drop criminal charges against the two men, after months of engagement between prosecutors and an expanded legal team led by Robert J Giuffra Jr, a senior partner at Sullivan & Cromwell and one of US President Donald Trump's personal lawyers.