Gautam Adani is richest in Asia with net worth at $89.2 billion: Forbes

Gautam Adani, on the other hand, registered an increase in net worth after a broader stock surge across companies under the umbrella of his Adani Group, including Adani Power (up 1.1 per cent), Adani Ports (1.9 per cent), Adani Enterprises (2.3 per cent), Adani Green Energy (6.9 per cent), and Adani Energy Solutions (3.8 per cent).

The combined market value across six Adani Group companies as of Friday stood at about $191 billion. The break-up includes Adani Power at $47.2 billion, followed by Adani Ports ($44.2 billion), Adani Enterprises ($44 billion), Adani Green Energy ($26.4 billion), Adani Energy Solutions ($19.9 billion) and Adani Total Gas ($8.8 billion).