G Square rolls out 5% discount on plots for govt staff

CHENNAI: G Square, real estate developer specialising in premium plotted developments, has launched an exclusive 5 per cent discount for all state and central government employees who are looking for investment or to purchase land.

Valid until June 30th, this is applicable across all plot sizes and layouts in every city where G Square operates. As part of this initiative, pre-approved loans will also be sanctioned on the spot by leading banks.

“This special discount is our way of expressing gratitude and making it easier for them to own a piece of land in some of south India’s most promising and fast-growing locations,” said Bala Ramajayam, MD, G Square Realtors Private Limited.