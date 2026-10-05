Future in focus: IIT-Madras Research Park plans 25-startup portfolio

“We are seeing enough interest in quantum semiconductors, space, material science, electric vehicles, battery technology,” Malupillai said, adding these areas could significantly enhance India’s capabilities, reduce import dependence and help manage geopolitical risks.

However, he cautioned against expecting India to become a top global player overnight. “We are still nascent. While we are beginning to see a spurt of companies coming in the space sector, some in quantum and all of that.. in the global scheme of things we are still very small in terms of where we are starting and where we are headed,” he told DT Next in a recent interaction.

“We will need to continue down the path for another decade or so to be considered to be among the world’s best,” he added, pointing to the need for market penetration and stronger ecosystems.