Funskool forays into electronic toys

CHENNAI: Funskool India Ltd., the country’s leading toy manufacturer, announced its entry into the electronic toys category with the launch of a new range of products this December.

With this strategic move, Funskool aims to leverage its decades of expertise in toy design, manufacturing, and distribution to deliver innovative, interactive, and learning-focused toys for children across various age groups.

Backed by its advanced manufacturing facilities in Ranipet and Goa, Funskool is well-equipped to scale production to meet rising domestic and global demand for electronic toys. These units—renowned for high production standards and international safety certifications—have recently been upgraded with electronic assembly lines and enhanced R&D capabilities to support the company’s expansion into this new segment.

Marking this milestone, Funskool introduces a range of products under its in-house brand Giggles, including My First Learning Pad, Cargo Truck, Dump Truck, My First Learning Laptop, and My First Melody Book.

KA Shabir, CEO, Funskool said: “This expansion is part of our broader ambition to build India into a global toy-manufacturing hub. Our foray into electronic toys will help us increase our overall market share.”